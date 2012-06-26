(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd's (ICBC Asia, 'A'/Stable) upcoming
USD5bn euro-commercial paper (ECP) programme an expected Short-Term 'F1(exp)'
rating. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
The ECP programme is rated at the same level as ICBC Asia's Short-Term Issuer
Default Rating as the notes rank equally with the bank's other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations. Fitch is satisfied that the bank has adequate
liquidity management procedures in place which, combined with access to
committed credit lines from its parent Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
('A'/Stable), should provide it with sufficient flexibility to ensure timely
repayment of the notes.
The programme size amounts to a significant 10% of ICBC Asia's total assets at
end-2011; however, the bank is initially targeting issuance of about USD1bn in
2012. The short-term USD funding raised via these unlisted ECPs will replace
existing interbank funding. It is intended to permanently finance increased
liquid assets to meet one of Basel III new liquidity requirements.
The other ratings of ICBC Asia are unaffected and are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A' with Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'
- Support Rating: '1'
- Subordinated notes: 'A-'