June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on K-REIT Asia (BBB/Stable/--; ASEAN scale axA) are unaffected by K-REIT's acquisition of 12.39% of Ocean Properties Limited Liability Partnership (Ocean Properties) for Singapore dollar (S$) 261.6 million. Ocean Properties is the owner of Ocean Financial Centre (OFC) and K-REIT owns 87.5% of OFC before the acquisition.

Following the acquisition, K-REIT's asset portfolio will further improve with an average age of its properties at 4.9 years, compared with 5.1 years before the acquisition. With a relatively new asset portfolio, we expect capital expenditures will be minimal in the next two to three years. In addition, K-REIT's cash flow stability will be enhanced because the weighted average lease expiry of its enlarged portfolio will improve modestly to 6.5 years, compared with the industry average of three to four years.

We expect K-REIT's leverage to rise to 43.9% after the acquisition because about 76% of the purchase will be funded by debt and the balance by new units. Although the leverage will be closer to our downgrade trigger of 45% for the current rating, we believe the REIT manager will reduce the gearing in the next 12 to 18 months to maintain its conservative financial policy.