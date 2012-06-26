(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'A' long-term counterparty credit rating on General Mortgage Bank of Sweden (Sveriges Allmanna Hypoteksbank) (GMB) has been discontinued. At the point of discontinuation, the outlook was stable.

The discontinuation follows the full repayment of the company's outstanding debt and the subsequent liquidation of GMB in June 2011 by its parent Landshypotek AB (A/Stable/A-1; Nordic national scale 'K-1').