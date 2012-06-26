BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 - On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'A' long-term counterparty credit rating on General Mortgage Bank of Sweden (Sveriges Allmanna Hypoteksbank) (GMB) has been discontinued. At the point of discontinuation, the outlook was stable.
The discontinuation follows the full repayment of the company's outstanding debt and the subsequent liquidation of GMB in June 2011 by its parent Landshypotek AB (A/Stable/A-1; Nordic national scale 'K-1').
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Philippine move may result in loss of 50,000 T nickel-Macquarie (Adds quotes, dollar moves after U.S. data, updates prices)