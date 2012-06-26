(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26

Summary analysis -- Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd 26-Jun-2012

Country: China

Foreign currency B/Stable/--

Mult. CUSIP6: 64045P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Oct-2010 --/-- B/--

08-Dec-2009 --/-- CCC-/--

20-May-2009 --/-- CC/--

18-May-2009 --/-- SD/--

19-Feb-2009 --/-- CC/--

23-Jan-2009 --/-- D/--

15-Jan-2009 --/-- CCC+/--

05-Sep-2008 --/-- B-/--

30-May-2008 --/-- B/--

05-Jul-2007 --/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on China-based property developer Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd. (SIUD) reflects the company's high debt leverage and weak profitability as compared to similar-rated peers', and its volatile cash flows. The rating also reflects the execution risk associated with SIUD's integration with newly-acquired Shanghai Urban Development (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (SUD) and the rest of the Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd. (SIHL) group. The strong and ongoing support from SIUD's parent SIHL, and SIUD's improved market position and diversification temper the above weaknesses. We view SIUD's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged".