Summary analysis -- Carmeuse Holding S.A. ------------------------- 26-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-May-2012 BB/-- BB/--

12-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

17-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--

01-Dec-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Luxembourg-based lime producer Carmeuse Holding S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk and "significant" financial risk profiles.

Our view of the business risk profile reflects the group's exposure to cyclical markets, notably steel and construction (about 50% of sales). However, it is partly offset by high entry barriers in the lime industry, as well as Carmeuse's ability to pass on a material part of its energy costs. Furthermore, about 50% of sales go to stable end markets, such as the flue gas treatment market. We also regard Carmeuse's geographic diversity across several European countries and North America as positive.