(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based food retailer Tesco PLC's (Tesco) Outlook to Negative from Stable. The agency has affirmed Tesco's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'F2'.

The Outlook revision reflects Tesco's weakened business profile as a result of continued UK LFL sales decline, continued marginal market share loss in the UK and an expected downward shift in the company's UK profit margin and minimal year-on-year trading profit growth in FY13 as a result of implementing its UK plan to fix its long-standing issues. Despite this, the ratings still reflect Tesco's industry-leading profit margins and its position as the UK's largest grocery retailer. They also reflect its scale, geographical diversification (Europe, Asia and United States) and product offerings (food, non-food and financial services).

The divergence in performance as measured by LFL sales growth and market share has revealed a changing UK competitive landscape among the big four (Tesco, Asda, J Sainsbury and WM Morrisons) retailers. Tesco's peers emerged stronger and has stepped up to the mark to compete in a very tough UK trading environment, driven by fiscal austerity, a weak labour market and constrained credit. The focus in property strategy now also shifts from space race to refurbishments in a subdued UK grocery market.

Tesco is committed to maintaining its medium-term financial targets including fixed charge cover between 4x and 4.5x, and a lease- and pension-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR ratio of 2.5x, which represents a similar level to where Tesco was prior to the South Korean and Tesco Personal Finance acquisitions in 2009.

Excluding Tesco Bank, Fitch's retail-only lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR was steady at 2.5x in the financial year ending 25 February 2012 (FY12), (FY11:2.5x). Fitch expects Tesco to continue to deleverage albeit at a slower pace given the immediate investments required to fix its domestic UK business. Tesco has committed over GBP1bn in revenue and capital investment for 2012 and reducing group capex to GBP3.3bn in FY13 from GBP3.8bn in FY12. Retail-only EBITDAR/net interest and rent remains steady at 4.14x in FY12 (FY11:4.12x).

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if the UK trading margin declines to below 5% (equating to group trading margin between 5.5%-5.7%), a continued or material loss of market share in the UK, retail-only lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR above 2.7x with fixed charge coverage below 4x, or if management were to pursue any meaningful shareholder-friendly measures.

The Outlook could revert to Stable following evidence of success with the implementation of Tesco's UK plan through an improvement in LFL sales growth relative to peers and therefore, stabilisation in market share and a sustained UK trading margin of around 5.5%. Fitch also expects Tesco to maintain existing levels of retail-only lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR at or below 2.5x to maintain an 'A-' rating.