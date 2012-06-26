BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Generali PanEurope Ltd. -------------------------------- 26-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland
Local currency BBB+/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Jun-2012 BBB+/-- --/--
02-Apr-2009 A-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Stable 26-Jun-2012
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Philippine move may result in loss of 50,000 T nickel-Macquarie (Adds quotes, dollar moves after U.S. data, updates prices)