(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 - Fitch Ratings has rated Islamic Development Bank's
(IDB) issuance of USD800m Trust Certificates due 26 June 2017 issued by IDB
Trust Service Limited, under its USD6.5bn Trust Certificate Issuance Programme
(TCIP) at 'AAA'.
The TCIP benefits from a guarantee provided by the IDB ; therefore, its rating is
in line with IDB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook.
The trust certificates will take the form of Sukuk, a financing instrument
compliant with Shariah law, and will be used to finance planned growth in the
IDB's operations.
By assigning ratings to the programme and certificates issued under it, Fitch
does not express an opinion on the programme structure's compliance with Shariah
principles nor whether the relevant transaction documents are enforceable under
any applicable law, including, without limitation, Saudi Arabian law.
The IDB is a multilateral development bank (MDB) and is based in Jeddah, Saudi
Arabia. It was established in 1975 with the aim of fostering economic
development and social progress, and provides project and trade finance as well
as technical assistance to its member countries. The bank operates in accordance
with the principles of Islamic Law, and its financing instruments are mainly
asset-backed.