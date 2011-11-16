(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea District Heating Corp.'s (KDHC) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Positive. At the same time, KDHC's senior unsecured rating has been affirmed at 'A'.

KDHC's ratings reflect its status as a state-owned enterprise, and its dominant position in the South Korean district-heating industry, with legal and logistical monopolies in the greater Seoul area. Although the government's ownership was diluted to 75% from previous 100% after the IPO in January 2010, KDHC's relationship with the government remains intact. All significant aspects of KDHC's activities are governed by the Integrated Energy Act and the Public Entity Management Act.

As per Fitch's parent-subsidiary methodology, KDHC is notched down on a top-down basis from the rating of its parent, the government of Korea ('A+'/ Positive). The agency considers that, as a whole, the legal, operational and strategic ties between the government and the financially weaker KDHC are strong. However, the weaker strategic ties compared with other South Korean state-owned corporates rated by Fitch warrant a one-notch differential from the sovereign rating.

Any changes to Korea's sovereign rating would immediately affect the company's ratings. A positive rating action could be taken if there is evidence of materially stronger support from the government. However, dilution of government ownership below 51% or any other evidence of weakening links between the company and the government could lead to negative rating action.

The Positive Outlook on KDHC's IDR reflects the Outlook on Korea's sovereign rating.

The commencement of new CHP (combined heat and power) plant in Pankyo since late 2010 has helped the company to post substantial increase in electricity sales and the completion of another CHP plant in Paju in 2011 will spur growth in electricity sales. Although KDHC's profit margins have been hampered by a deferral of the tariff adjustment in H111, a 6.9% increase in heating tariff in September and a 10% increase in the fixed-cost cap in March 2011 are expected to normalise KDHC's profitability for the full 2011 fiscal year.

Fitch views that the risk of tariff intervention by the government is low compared with other state-owned utility companies given the meaningful presence of private players in the market and the lower sensitivity of district heating tariffs given the low penetration of district heating in the country. Therefore, the agency believes that the company should be able to continue generating stable operating cash flows. However, continuous capex requirements and little discretion over its investment decisions, which are directed by the government, should mean the credit profile of the company is likely to remain weak in the foreseeable future.