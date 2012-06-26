(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Netherlands' Long-Term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA'. The Rating
Outlooks on both Long-term ratings is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed
The Netherlands' country ceiling at 'AAA' and its Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F1+'.
The Netherlands' sovereign ratings are underpinned by its flexible, diversified,
high-valued and competitive economy as well as current account surpluses and
positive net international investment position. The credit profile also benefits
from strong domestic institutions, a track record of sound budgetary management
and historically broad public and political consensus in support of fiscal
discipline.
Despite the fall of the government in April and pending general elections, the
minority coalition and three-opposition parties were able to secure agreement on
a deficit-reduction plan in line with the Netherlands' commitments under the
Stability and Growth Pact. This has eased concerns that there would be a
prolonged period without a credible plan to ensure that the budget deficit is
brought below 3% of GDP consistent with stabilising the government debt to GDP
ratio.
The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the Netherlands 'AAA'
status remains resilient to the eurozone crisis despite the recent increase in
policy risks, a weaker fiscal adjustment and the additional government debt
incurred by the Dutch government's contribution to eurozone rescue funds and
'bail-out' programmes in 2011.
Nonetheless, a dramatic worsening of the eurozone crisis could have a severe
adverse impact on the Netherlands' small and open economy and potentially bring
downward pressure on the rating.
Furthermore, there is significant uncertainty around the medium-term fiscal
outlook. Policy risk has increased following the collapse of the ruling
coalition in April 2012. In the context of the eurozone crisis, the increase in
policy risk this year is a negative development.
The Dutch economy is already slowing markedly. It has contracted for three
consecutive quarters and Fitch expects it to contract by 0.7% for the whole of
2012, on the back of a weakening of both domestic and external demand. The
return to recession will have an adverse effect on government spending and
receipts.
While this year's deficit will be in excess of the 3% Maastricht reference
value, it is not inconsistent with the Netherlands' current 'AAA' rating. In
Fitch's view, the deterioration in public finances remains more than offset by
the solid economic fundamentals. Moreover, Fitch expects that the additional
consolidation measures agreed under the five-party agreement (the "budget
agreement") following the fall of the government will help reducing the deficit
below 3% by 2013.
Fitch's projections assume full implementation of the measures agreed under the
budget agreement in April 2012. Fitch's baseline is that the election outcome
will not disrupt the medium-term objective of fiscal policy, which is to realise
a balanced central government budget and stabilise the public debt ratio. Should
post-election fiscal policy significantly deviate from this baseline, this could
have negative rating implications.
The Netherlands' fiscal credibility is an important rating factor. The
government collapse back in April 2012 did increase uncertainty around the
fiscal outlook. Fitch has taken the view that the budget agreement has signalled
that a broad political consensus around fiscal policy still exists.
Nevertheless, a key challenge facing a new government following elections in
September will be to set out a credible multi-year fiscal consolidation
programme that incorporates the impact of aging and what is likely to be period
of prolonged low economic growth.
The banking sector is overall sound and has limited exposures to troubled
eurozone economies limiting the macro-financial risks arising from the crisis.
Nevertheless, weak domestic economic activity is constraining banks'
profitability. The banks' heavy reliance on confidence-sensitive wholesale
funding implies that risks remain, particularly at a time of heightened
financial volatility.
Over the medium-term, the Dutch economy faces a number of challenges as the
housing market adjustment constrains private consumption and an ageing
population puts pressure on the public finances. Past pension reforms, such as
disincentives to early retirement and changing the basis of pension payments
from final to average salaries, have already had an impact. However, further
measures (a rise in retirement age) are also part of the budget agreement and
appear necessary to ease the pressure on pension funds' coverage ratios.