(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16- A stalled improvement in the earnings of Japanese corporations may put greater pressure on their credit ratings as difficulties hamper their efforts to fully recover business performance after shaking off the effects of the Great East Japan Earthquake, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language report released today. In the report, we state that the corporate sector has, for the most part, restored those corporate operations that were both directly and indirectly affected by the March 11, 2011, quake and tsunami, and the ensuing nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc.'s (TEPCO; B+/Watch Dev/B) Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant. In our opinion, however, the corporate sector faces difficulties as it embarks on the path to a full-fledged recovery--including sluggish domestic demand, power shortages, record highs for the yen, and massive flooding in Thailand.

The quake, tsunami, and nuclear crisis hurt corporations outside the disaster area in a variety of ways. Up until Nov. 15, 2011, we took 22 rating actions that can be attributed to direct or indirect effects of the disasters. Of those rating actions, 18 were on the ratings of electric power companies, including TEPCO; automobile and automobile parts makers, which slashed production due to supply disruptions; and marine transporters, for whom a fall in demand for automobile transportation pushed down earnings. Our revision of the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) to negative from stable was behind the remaining four rating actions.

Although Japanese corporations faced power shortages in summer this year, they quickly implemented plans to return their corporate operations to normal. The business performance of top-rated companies in the retail and food sectors generally remained strong, and on the whole the manufacturing sector is shaking off the effects of the disasters. Eight months after the quake, we believe that the downward pressure the disasters exerted on credit ratings has substantially receded, except in the electric power sector.

Corporations that have generally restored their operations are exiting a post-quake phase and turning their attention to a full-scale recovery in earnings. Many obstacles, however, litter the road ahead: lackluster domestic demand; the absence of a solution to power shortages; record highs for the yen; and extensive damage from the Thai floods. Cuts that Japanese corporations made to fixed costs and other improvements to their financial risk profiles in the wake of the global credit crisis that began in late 2008 contributed to the resilience of their ratings during the post-quake recovery phase, as did ample liquidity on hand. However, we believe downward pressure on the ratings may increase if the earnings recovery remains stalled despite corporations' efforts to overcome the difficulties that confront them.

Ample cash on hand and the yen's appreciation, coupled with low interest rates, are encouraging Japanese corporations to more actively buy up overseas corporations and expand their foreign investments. Standard & Poor's is of the opinion that it is crucial for corporations, particularly manufacturers, to shift their operations out of Japan to sustain growth and competitiveness. Large-scale investments, however, may put downward pressure on their financial risk profiles in the short term. The European sovereign debt crisis and uncertainties over the U.S. economy have hurt the global business climate. As such, we believe corporations' skill in implementing business strategies and managing risks will be increasingly important to their ability to benefit from such efforts.