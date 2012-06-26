BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
June 26 Phedina Hypotheken 2010 B.V.
* Moody's affirms ratings assigned to RMBS issued by the Phedina Hypotheken 2010 B.V.
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Philippine move may result in loss of 50,000 T nickel-Macquarie (Adds quotes, dollar moves after U.S. data, updates prices)