June 26 -

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 26876F

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

21-Jul-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. reflects the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. The following factors support the rating: (1) strong demand and growth potential for piped natural gas in China because of the country's continued economic growth, rapid urbanization, and the still-low average gas penetration rate; (2) the company's captive market for secured projects; and (3) the company's established operational record and access to various gas sources to meet future demand.