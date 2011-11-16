(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16-

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the performance of Avoca CLO VIII using data from the Oct. 5 trustee report.

-- We have raised our ratings on all notes in the transaction.

-- Avoca VIII is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all notes in Avoca CLO VIII Ltd. (see list below).

Avoca VIII is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in August 2007 and is managed by Avoca Capital Holdings.

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Oct. 5, 2011, in addition to a cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed the transaction under our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010).

From our analysis, we have observed from the October 2011 trustee report a general improvement in the credit quality of the portfolio, such as a decrease in 'CCC' rated assets, to 4.57% from 4.83%. Currently, there are no defaulted assets in the portfolio. From the October 2011 trustee report, we have also observed that the overcollateralization test results for all classes of notes have improved and are currently passing. At the same time, the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has also increased since our last rating review.

In addition, our analysis indicates that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio since our last transaction update has decreased, which has led to a reduction in our scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class, which we then compare against its respective SDR to determine the rating level for each class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for the class A notes, in conjunction with different interest stress scenarios.

From our analysis, we have observed that the non-euro-denominated assets currently make up approximately 11.37% of the performing assets. These assets are hedged using asset-specific swaps. In our cash flow analysis, we considered scenarios where the hedging counterparty does not perform and where the transaction is therefore exposed to changes in currency rates.

In our opinion, the reduction in our SDRs, together with our cash flow analyses, indicates that the credit enhancement available to the class A1 and A2 notes is consistent with higher rating levels than previously assigned. These higher rating levels are also consistent with the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria. We have therefore raised our rating on the class A1 notes to 'AAA (sf)' and on the A2 notes to 'AA- (sf)'.

In our opinion, the improvements we have seen in the transaction's performance since our last transaction update have benefited the class B to E notes, and we believe the credit enhancement levels available to these classes are now commensurate with higher rating levels. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes.

The rating on the class E notes was constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).