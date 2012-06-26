(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tunisia-based Arab International Lease's (AIL) National Long- and Short-term ratings at 'A+(tun)' and 'F1(tun)', respectively. The Outlook on the National Long-term rating is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

AIL's ratings are underpinned by the support that AIL can expect, if required, from its main direct shareholder, Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne (BTK), and from its ultimate parent, France's Groupe BPCE (GBPCE, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'/'a-'/'1'). AIL is 95%-owned by BTK, which in turn is 60%-owned by GBPCE.

Although GBPCE has strong capacity to support AIL (as indicated by its 'a-' Viability Rating), Fitch views the probability of such support as just moderate given that GBPCE is not a direct majority shareholder and given AIL's limited strategic importance to GBPCE and poor integration within the French banking group. AIL is moderately, although increasingly, integrated within BTK, which mainly controls AIL's commercial strategy, credit, liquidity and interest rate risks through periodic committees. Closer integration with BPCE would result in an upgrade of AIL's National Ratings.

A downgrade of AIL's National Ratings could be triggered by a decrease of BTK's control in AIL, or if GBPCE materially reduced its interest in BTK or if there were a significant downgrade of GBPCE's ratings, all of which Fitch considers unlikely in the foreseeable future.

GBPCE's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is driven by Fitch's view that the probability of French state support, if required, is extremely high given the group's domestic importance. Fitch does not expect that the French government's support to GBPCE would extend to cross border subsidiaries such as AIL given the latter's limited strategic importance to GBPCE and poor integration within the French bank. Therefore, Fitch has based its assessment of GBPCE's capacity to support AIL on GBPCE's Viability Rating rather than its support-driven IDR.

The rating actions are as follows:

AIL:

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(tun)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(tun)'

National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'A+(tun)'