(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16- Proposed legislation by the U.K. government to reduce the cost of motor insurance
civil claims are unlikely to improve insurers' underwriting profitability over the longer term,
says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the report "U.K. Motor Insurers Are In Recovery
Mode, But Face Obstacles Ahead".
While such legislation should reduce claims costs, possibly quite considerably, the reforms
anticipate that insurers will also reduce their prices to reflect the lower costs, the report
says. However, the speed at which insurers adjust their prices may depend on their confidence in
accurately understanding the new claims environment, the report says.
"We see a risk that insurers could initially overestimate the benefits of the new civil
litigation, leading to underpricing," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nigel Bond. "We
further believe that a more equitable regime, which establishes a greater degree of certainty
about the quantum of costs, may entice new and existing insurers to increase the capacity they
allocate to motor insurance, thereby driving down industry returns."
The report also envisages a further risk from these changes, as well as from another piece
of legislation, the European Court of Justice gender directive, to be introduced in late 2012.
This will prevent EU insurers from using statistics related to gender to help them calculate
risks and set premium rates for car insurance.
"We believe that, in the transition phases around the time these actual and proposed legal
changes come into force, individual insurers might adopt strategy and pricing shifts that are
deliberately disruptive, so as to gain a competitive advantage. So, we remain skeptical that the
industry can break free of its cyclical pattern," said Mr. Bond.
The U.K. motor insurance industry's underwriting performance (premiums collected less claims
and expenses incurred) has been poor in recent years, but will likely improve in 2011 and
2012--albeit not to breakeven--largely as a result of its recent price hikes. Nevertheless,
Standard & Poor's believes that this improvement will be short-lived. The underwriting cycle may
already have passed its peak because price increases have nearly stopped and claims costs are
still rising, the report says.