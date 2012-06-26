(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 -
Summary analysis -- Deutsche Telekom AG --------------------------- 26-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 251566
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-May-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
03-Mar-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Deutsche Telekom AG (DT), one of the world's largest integrated
telecommunications operators, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of DT's
business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate".
DT's business risk profile is primarily underpinned by the group's strong market position in
Germany, its large and diversified operations across Western Europe, Southern and Eastern
Europe, and the U.S., as well as our expectations of resilient profit margins in the medium
term. This is partly offset, in our view, by intense competition, particularly in the U.S. and
domestic fixed-line businesses, and a tough regulatory and competitive environment, which will
likely continue to negatively affect most European telecoms markets.
The group's financial risk profile is primarily constrained by our view that its credit
metrics are currently still fairly weak for the category, leaving very limited rating headroom
for operational underperformance or acquisitions. DT operates a measured financial policy that
targets net debt to EBITDA in the 2.0x-2.5x range (after DT's adjustments). Factoring in
Standard & Poor's sizable adjustments, leverage at the mid to higher end of this scale would
currently not be commensurate with the current ratings on DT. However, we factor in a moderate
improvement in the group's credit ratios over the next two years. Furthermore, we expect thatthe
group will generate resilient free cash flow due to the telecom industry's only moderate
cyclicality and ongoing efficiency initiatives.