Nov 16-
-- Cell C has recently raised funding to support its mobile
network and offering.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Cell C.
-- We are lowering the rating on the outstanding EUR160 million senior
secured notes to 'B-' due to the increased amount of pari passu debt.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade
if we determine that the company can materially improve its operating metrics
and reach free operating cash flow positive in the near term.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'B-'
long-term corporate rating on South Africa-based mobile telecommunications
operator Cell C (Pty) Ltd. The outlook is positive.
At the same time, we lowered the rating on the outstanding EUR160 million
fixed-rate senior secured notes to 'B-' and removed the rating from
CreditWatch with developing implications, where it had been placed on Sept.
15, 2010. The recovery rating on this debt was lowered to '3' from '2',
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
The 'CCC' rating on the outstanding $162 million senior subordinated notes
was affirmed and removed from CreditWatch with positive implications where it
had been placed on Sept. 15, 2010. The recovery rating on these notes is
unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in
the event of a payment default.
The affirmation of the 'B-' rating reflects the opportunities but also the
execution risks and business challenges of Cell C's turnaround strategy.
Following the relaunching of its brand last year, in 2011 it raised the
necessary vendor financing to rapidly deploy its own nationwide 3G mobile
network. We still assess Cell C's business risk as "weak" and its financial
risk profile as "highly leveraged".
Such material network improvement should enable the company to expand its
offering into quality mobile broadband services, potentially leading to gains
in market share--which has been broadly stable over past 18 months at about
15%--and churn reduction. This strategy shift could, in our view, support Cell
C's earnings in the coming year. This is because there is currently very low
penetration and good growth prospects for mobile broadband in South Africa.
Also, we understand that Cell C's 3G network should reach nearly full
population coverage within 12 months, which could lead to a sharp reduction in
its roaming costs, which have constrained Cell C's profitability in the past.
The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could upgrade Cell C
by one notch in the second half of 2012 if it can achieve material EBITDA
growth--such as being on track to approach an EBITDA level of ZAR2 billion for
full-year 2012--improve profitability, and make pronounced progress toward
generating positive free operating cash flow. We believe increased EBITDA
could stem notably from steady growth in the customer base, a reduction in
current high churn rates, and better control on operating costs. The company's
maintenance of sound medium-term liquidity prospects will also be an important
consideration.
The outlook also reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that Cell C will
continue to receive timely financial support from its main shareholder to fund
its activities and debt obligations, if needed.
We expect that Cell C will tailor the level of its network investment to
available funding and address rapidly the refinancing of its outstanding
senior secured bond maturing in July 2012 so as to not jeopardize the
company's liquidity position over the next year.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if Cell C's liquidity
deteriorates without any supporting measures from parent company Oger Telecom
or if covenant headroom becomes tight (at or below 10% headroom) or if Cell C
fails to significantly increase EBITDA and cash flows in the coming quarters,
either as a result of competition or difficulties in executing its turnaround
strategy.
