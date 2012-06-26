(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tunisia-based Modern Leasing's National Long-term
rating at 'A-(tun)' with Stable Outlook, and National Short-term rating at 'F2(tun)'.
Modern Leasing's National Long- and Short-term ratings are underpinned by
Fitch's assessment of the probability of support it is likely to receive from
its shareholder, Banque de l'Habitat if required.
Modern Leasing is 57%-owned by Banque de l'Habitat, which in turn is
57%-controlled by the Tunisian state.
Fitch considers the probability of support by Banque de l'Habitat is only
moderate as the bank's creditworthiness including potential state support
remains modest in Fitch's view. Indeed, Fitch estimates the ability to
effectively provide support could be limited despite Modern Leasing being of
small size compared to Banque de l'Habitat (around 3% and 8% of Banque de
l'Habitat's assets and equity at end-2011, respectively) and despite Fitch's
assessment of Banque de l'Habitat's propensity to support Modern Leasing as
high.
Given Banque de l'Habitat's weak creditworthiness on a stand-alone basis,
supporting Modern Leasing may in turn require state support for Banque de
l'Habitat.
Any deterioration in Fitch's assessment of Banque de l'Habitat's propensity
and/or ability to support Modern Leasing would likely result in a downgrade of
its ratings. Conversely, an upgrade of Modern Leasing's ratings could be
triggered by an increase in Banque de l'Habitat's control in or deeper
integration with Banque de l'Habitat.