EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 26 City of Englewood
* Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to the City of Englewood, CO's G.O. water bonds
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Philippine move may result in loss of 50,000 T nickel-Macquarie (Adds quotes, dollar moves after U.S. data, updates prices)
Feb 3 Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina tells analyst call: