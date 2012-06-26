UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence hits record low as Trump looms

(Adds data, quote) MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Mexico's consumer confidence index fell to its lowest level on record in January, the government said on Friday, amid accelerating inflation and an uncertain economic outlook after Donald Trump became president of the United States. When adjusted for seasonal factors, Mexican consumer confidence slid 15.1 percentage points to 69.3 in January, the same month Trump took office threatening to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement,