BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
June 26 US high-yield companies
* Moody's : US high-yield companies hold firm amid macroeconomic concerns
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
(Adds data, quote) MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Mexico's consumer confidence index fell to its lowest level on record in January, the government said on Friday, amid accelerating inflation and an uncertain economic outlook after Donald Trump became president of the United States. When adjusted for seasonal factors, Mexican consumer confidence slid 15.1 percentage points to 69.3 in January, the same month Trump took office threatening to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement,
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.