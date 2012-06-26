(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 -

Summary analysis -- Downstream Development Authority -------------- 26-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Oklahoma

Primary SIC: Coin-operated

amusement

devices

Mult. CUSIP6: 26112T

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Jun-2011 B/-- B/--

13-Jul-2007 B-/-- B-/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' issuer-credit rating on Quapaw, Ok.-based casino operator Downstream Development Authority reflects our assessment of the Authority's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and our assessment of the Authority's business risk profile as "weak", according to our criteria.