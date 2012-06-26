BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Downstream Development Authority -------------- 26-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Oklahoma
Primary SIC: Coin-operated
amusement
devices
Mult. CUSIP6: 26112T
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Jun-2011 B/-- B/--
13-Jul-2007 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' issuer-credit rating on Quapaw, Ok.-based casino operator Downstream Development Authority reflects our assessment of the Authority's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and our assessment of the Authority's business risk profile as "weak", according to our criteria.
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.