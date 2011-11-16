(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16- Fitch Ratings says in a newly published special report that credit
growth in emerging markets (EMs) is likely to slow in 2012 due to the weaker
global economic outlook, policy moves by EM authorities to prevent overheating
and base effects. Banking systems in most EMs which experienced rapid credit
growth in 2010-H111 remain sound. However, an increase in non-performing loans
(NPLs) in these markets from currently low levels is likely in 2012 as
portfolios start to season.
A marked deterioration of asset quality remains a possibility in China,
where credit growth remained rapid in 9M11, albeit with moderate deceleration in
Q311, and non-deposit funding is increasingly being used to finance balance
sheet growth. In Fitch's view, loan impairment is under-reported, and
capitalisation is weak. However, the agency believes that the cost of any sector
recapitalisation will likely be borne by the sovereign.
Elsewhere, several EMs in Latin America (including Brazil, Colombia and
Peru), Asia (India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka) and Europe (Turkey, Russia, Georgia)
reported further rapid loan growth in H111. However, risks are mitigated in
these markets by modest loans/GDP ratios; mostly sound asset quality, capital
and funding ratios; and solid GDP growth. A slowdown in loan expansion was
already evident in Turkey in Q311, and is likely to become more visible in
Q411-2012 in other EMs which have experienced rapid credit growth.
The credit build-up had a limited impact on key system metrics in H111, as
in 2010. Increases in loans/GDP ratios were significant (but still moderate)
only in Turkey and Colombia, as fast credit and economic growth have generally
coincided across EMs. Turkey has also seen a reduction in margins and capital
ratios and a higher loans/deposits ratio, but each of these indicators still
remains sound. Other growth markets have seen little erosion of capital (due to
solid earnings) and generally maintained loans/deposits ratios (as a result of
deposit growth).
NPL ratios have been stable and mostly low across EM growth markets. Fitch
expects ratios to increase in 2012 as credit expansion slows and loan books
season, but believes a sharp deterioration is unlikely barring a severe
deterioration in the global outlook. However, in China and Belarus, NPLs could
rise markedly on the back of rapid growth, weak underwriting, high leverage
(China) and a currency devaluation (Belarus).
Economic and loan growth have remained slow across Central and Eastern
Europe, and eurozone exposure is high due to dependence on western European
export markets, the risk of parent bank retrenchment and potential weakness in
CEE currencies. Further bank sales are possible, as some owners reassess
strategy in the region, but Fitch expects major Italian and Austrian players to
remain committed. Risks are highest in Slovenia and Hungary due to weak asset
quality and funding, high corporate leverage (Slovenia) and FX retail lending
(Hungary).
Banks' profitability and asset quality in the countries of the former Soviet
Union (Belarus excepted) have stabilised as high commodity prices have supported
economies. However, the Kazakh and Ukrainian systems still suffer from high
problem loans, negative profitability, potentially weak capitalisation (due to
accrued interest in Kazakhstan and low coverage of restructured loans in
Ukraine) and (in Kazakhstan) tight margins. The performance of Russian banks,
like the broader economy, is likely to remain highly cyclical and dependent on
the oil price.
Most banking systems in the countries of the Gulf Co-operation Council
continue to report sound numbers, with strong capital, low NPLs, moderate
post-crisis
growth and mainly deposit funding. However, asset quality is notably weaker in
Kuwait and UAE (where, in Fitch's view, there is further downside) than
elsewhere. Fitch expects a moderate, but manageable, deterioration in asset
quality in Egypt.
The report, entitled 'EM Banking System Datawatch: Credit Slowdown Expected,
But Most Growth Markets Remain Sound', is available on www.fitchratings.com
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EM Banking System Datawatch
here