(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' issue rating to the $606 million senior secured floating-rate notes (FRNs) due November 2016 and the proposed $500 million incremental senior secured term loan (Tranche A2) due April 2017, to be issued by Dutch semiconductor manufacturer NXP B.V. (B+/Stable/--) and its subsidiary NXP Funding LLC (together, NXP).

The issue ratings are in line with the corporate credit rating on NXP B.V. We have also assigned a recovery rating of '4' to the aforementioned debt instruments, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The ratings on the proposed term loan are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on NXP's senior secured debt facilities, comprising the outstanding part of the euro-denominated callable notes and the dollar-denominated callable notes due October 2013 (about EUR71 million and $133 million expected to be outstanding post-transaction, respectively), the 9.75% notes due August 2018, and the $500 million senior secured term loan due April 2017. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

We also affirmed our 'BB' issue rating on NXP's super senior debt. The '1' recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged, reflecting our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for debt holders in the event of a payment default. In addition, we affirmed our 'B-' issue rating on NXP's senior unsecured debt. The '5' recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged, reflecting our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default.

We understand that NXP will use the proceeds of the proposed notes issuance and incremental term loan to refinance a part of its euro- and U.S. dollar-denominated FRNs maturing in October 2013.

The FRNs due 2016 are senior secured obligations and will benefit from the same terms and conditions as the existing FRNs.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

Recovery prospects for the proposed notes and loan are supported by our expectation that, in a default, NXP would be reorganized rather than liquidated, as we believe that the company would still retain intellectual property and customer relationships sufficient for a sustainable business model. Nevertheless, recovery prospects for the secured and unsecured debt instruments are constrained by our view of the relatively weak security and guarantee package, which excludes NXP subsidiary Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Co. Pte. Ltd. (SSMC). Recovery prospects are also constrained by the covenant-lite documentation, as well as the potential for material volatility in profitability and valuation.

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default. Under our hypothetical default scenario, we envisage, among other things, declining revenues as a result of a significant macroeconomic slowdown in 2014 and 2015, a significant drop in operating margins, and meaningful capital expenditure and research and development commitments.

The scenario assumes that NXP is not able to refinance its significant debt maturities in 2015 (previously 2013), with EBITDA declining to about $440 million. We changed the year of default in our scenario to 2015 primarily because we believe that the proposed transaction would significantly ease NXP's current debt maturity profile and that the company would be able to repay the remaining moderate debt maturities in 2013 (including, among others, about $260 million of super priority notes) with cash on hand and free cash flow generation. We also assume that the EUR458 million forward-start facility due 2015 would be outstanding and fully drawn at our simulated point of default.

We estimate the stressed enterprise value at the point of default (assuming proportionate consolidation of SSMC to be approximately $2.5 billion, based on a combination of market-multiple and discounted cash flow approaches. We value the core NXP business, other non-guarantors, and NXP's stake in SSMC separately when determining the overall value of the group. We assign a stressed enterprise value to SSMC at a higher multiple than we do to the remaining NXP operations because of SSMC's better profitability.

With secured claims limited by gaps in the security package, we assume that a portion of the enterprise value would likely become available for all creditors to share, including the unsecured note holders.

After taking these factors into account and deducting the costs of enforcement and other priority liabilities of about $270 million, we arrive at a net enterprise value of about $2.2 billion. We assume that NXP would have repaid its super senior debt by our simulated point of default.

With about $2.6 billion outstanding at default for senior secured debtholders, we see recovery within the 30%-50% range, translating into a recovery rating of '4' on the senior secured debt instruments.

On the assumption that the portion of the enterprise value not captured by the security package (mainly consisting of the 61.2% stake in SSMC) would be shared among all creditors in the event of default, we expect recoveries for unsecured noteholders (about $820 million) to be in the 10%-30% range, translating to a recovery rating of '5'.