Nov 16- German life insurers will likely have to cut annual bonuses to policyholders over the coming years in order to safeguard their long-term financial strength, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the report "German Life Insurers Are Likely To Cut 2012 Bonuses In The Wake Of Low Interest Rates."

"Persistent low interest rates, volatile financial markets, and increasing credit risk are dampening gross surplus prospects and putting mounting pressure on German life insurers to cut annual bonus rates to policyholders," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Wolfgang Rief.

In 2011, life insurers paid annual policyholder crediting rates of 4.1% on average, and Standard & Poor's estimates that individual companies' payouts ranged between 3.4% and 4.8%.

"We anticipate that bonuses for 2012 will only decline mildly given the competitive pressures on companies," said Mr. Rief. "Yet, beyond 2012, we believe insurers may have to cut bonus rates further if interest rates remain low."

While we expect that financially stronger companies with still comparably high investment returns and sound risk surpluses will not have to cut bonuses considerably, we believe financially weaker insurers will find it more difficult to maintain competitive bonus rates. Some of these may already offer bonus rates at the lower end of the scale.

In addition, we consider there is a growing need to develop alternative guarantee concepts and hybrid products that offer alternatives to the traditional products that are more sustainable for insurers over the long term. Life insurers have started to consider a wide spectrum of more flexible guarantee and bonus allocation mechanisms to avoid locking in guaranteed rates in their in-force books over decades that could prove problematic when interest rates continue to be low. These measures include more flexible guarantees in accordance with capital market trends and guarantee resets during the life of a policy after a certain number of years or at the beginning of the annuity phase of a deferred annuity product, the report says.

In the longer term, we believe German life insurers will find it increasingly difficult to strike a balance between their interest in decreasing capital consumption and increasing net profits on the one hand, and offering policyholders sustainable guarantees and competitive prices, on the other.

"In view of this bundle of challenges, we believe life insurers have significant decisions to make about investment policies, product design, and their policyholder crediting strategies," said Mr. Rief. "They face the challenge of maintaining a safety margin between their gross profitability, which is likely to decrease, and their policyholder crediting rates. We believe the likely consequence will be a further downward adjustment of crediting rates to align them with current financial market conditions. Low interest rates leave them little choice."