Nov 17- The long-term development of local-currency bond markets in Asia is assured, according to a new Standard & Poor's Ratings Services report, "Despite Global Volatility, The Development Of Asia's Local Bond Markets Is Still Assured," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

"Asia is continuing to implement positive reforms that are stimulating local-currency bond markets, and the improving economic conditions in the region are attracting investors," Standard & Poor's Executive Managing Director Yu-Tsung Chang said. "There will be periods of market volatility, like we are seeing now, but we are confident that Asia is on the right path to creating viable debt platforms."

The report discusses some of the key policy and regulatory reforms across Asia that have helped increase demand for local bonds, as well as the key challenges facing Asia's emerging bond markets as they attempt to address long-standing concerns about liquidity and diversity.

Mr. Chang added: "Policymakers understand that the sustainable supply of credit in Asia will be crucial in developing the region, and without it there could be constraints on growth. The Asian financial crisis is still fresh in the minds of governments, and we don't think they will take their foot off the pedal in reforming the market."

