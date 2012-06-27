(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Shanghai
Commercial Bank Ltd's (SCB) ratings, including Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided
below.
SCB's ratings reflect its strong risk absorption ability, underpinned by robust
capitalisation, modest loan-to-value ratios and satisfactory collateral. The
bank's prudent liquidity management has also been taken into account.
Conversely, SCB's ratings are constrained by its small market position and high
concentration in the bank and property sectors.
A downgrade may occur if the bank increases its risk appetite to maintain
above-average profitability or if Fitch expects asset quality deterioration to
materially threaten the bank's capital and liquidity. Fitch considers the latter
unlikely as the bank was able to stand up to the agency's stress scenario
analysis despite its concentration in banks (40% of assets at end-2011), China
(19%), and the real estate sector in Hong Kong and US (47%). The prospect for an
upgrade is limited as neither immediate growth in size or reduction of its
concentration is likely.
Fitch expects SCB to maintain its high capital ratio (Fitch Core Capital ratio:
17.6% at end-2011) and flexible dividend policy. Operating profitability is
under competitive pressure but is likely to remain higher than that of peers as
higher non-interest income, including brokerage and wealth management fees, and
tight cost control should sufficiently offset falling interest revenue. Its less
pronounced focus on non-bank lending in China relative to peers and high
collateral coverage (85% in Hong Kong, 88% outside of Hong Kong) should help
limit potential loan losses.
SCB's high balance of liquid assets provides some comfort against sudden deposit
withdrawals from a loss in confidence. Customer deposits, the bank's main
funding source, are well diversified among retail and corporate customers and do
not rely on any large single depositor. Only 54% of deposits were allocated for
lending at end-2011 and Fitch expects the bank to maintain a sound cash
position, which increased to 8.5% of total assets in 2011 (2010: 7.3%).
SCB, a subsidiary of Taiwan's The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, is a tier
3 bank in Hong Kong with a deposit market share of 1.1% at end-2011.
The rating actions of SCB are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'