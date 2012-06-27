(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - To provide its users with all Fitch's latest research, commentary and multimedia content on the eurozone crisis in one place, the agency has today launched a new eurozone compendium web page which can be found here: here

The page enables users to search and filter content by eurozone country, asset class, title and publication date, as well as including links to relevant video or webcast material and has been developed as a designated, single site portal to Fitch's eurozone crisis research.

Welcoming the new development, Ian Linnell, Global Analytical Group Head said,

"We believe that it is important to provide our subscribers and other key audiences with ease of access to all our eurozone crisis research and commentary. We are confident that, across all the asset classes, Fitch is consistently producing high quality research and analytical data which is bringing an authoritative and highly expert focus to bear on the impact of the crisis in the European markets."

Some of the content will only be available to subscribers. If you are interested in becoming a Fitch research subscriber, please contact our Client Services team at: client.services@fitchsolutions.com