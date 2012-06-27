CORRECTED-Time Inc's quarterly revenue falls slightly
Feb 16 Time Inc, publisher of Sports Illustrated, People and Time magazines, reported a 1.1 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday due to a stronger dollar.
June 27 Swire Pacific Limited (Swire)
* Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of Swire Pacific Limited and its affiliates
Swire Pacific Limited
Senior Unsecured (foreign currency) ratings of A3
Swire Pacific Capital Limited
Subordinate (foreign currency) ratings of Baa1
Swire Pacific MTN Financing Limited
BACKED Senior Unsecured (foreign currency) ratings of A3
BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program (foreign currency) ratings of (P)A3
Swire Properties Offshore Financing Limited
BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program (foreign currency) ratings of (P)A3
Swire Properties Limited Long Term Issuer (foreign currency) ratings of A2
Feb 16 Time Inc, publisher of Sports Illustrated, People and Time magazines, reported a 1.1 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday due to a stronger dollar.
* Company announces accelerated G&A savings and capex reduction on path to 2020 goals
Feb 16 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales at established restaurants as it attracted more diners with its value meals.