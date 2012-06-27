(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries -- 27-Jun-2012

Holding Corp. Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Vietnam

Mult. CUSIP6: 92671A

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Dec-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

08-Feb-2010 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corp. Ltd. (Vinacomin) reflects the company's sizable capital expenditure needs for the next 12-18 months, high mineral asset and customer concentration risks, susceptibility to an evolving regulatory framework, and high operating risks inherent to the coal industry. Vinacomin's dominant market position, low-cost operations, and the favorable demand outlook for energy in Vietnam underpin the company's credit profile.

We assess the company stand-alone credit profile at 'bb-'. Despite being 100%-owned by the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (BB-/Stable/B; axBB+/axB), the rating does not benefit from any uplift from the government of Vietnam, based on our assessment of a "low" likelihood of extraordinary government support.