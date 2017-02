Intesa in talks with 14 banks to syndicate Rosneft deal loan-exec

MILAN, Feb 16 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo is talking to 14 banks to syndicate a 5.2 billion euro loan it provided to fund the purchase of a 19.5 percent stake in Russian energy giant Rosneft by Glencore and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, the head of Intesa's operations in Russia told Reuters.