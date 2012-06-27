(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

Overview

-- Indonesian plantation company BSP has not finalized a loan to repay its subsidiary Agri International's guaranteed US$150 million senior secured notes due on July 15, 2012.

-- A cross default clause between BSP and Agri International means a default by Agri International on the notes would result in a default by BSP.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on BSP to 'CC' from 'CCC+'. The rating remains on CreditWatch, where it was first placed with negative implications on May 31, 2012.

Rating Action

On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Indonesian plantation company PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk. (BSP) to 'CC' from 'CCC+'. The rating remains on CreditWatch, where it was first placed with negative implications on May 31, 2012.