(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 -
Overview
-- Indonesian plantation company BSP has not finalized a loan to repay
its subsidiary Agri International's guaranteed US$150 million senior secured
notes due on July 15, 2012.
-- A cross default clause between BSP and Agri International means a
default by Agri International on the notes would result in a default by BSP.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on BSP to 'CC'
from 'CCC+'. The rating remains on CreditWatch, where it was first placed with
negative implications on May 31, 2012.
Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Indonesian plantation company PT Bakrie Sumatera
Plantations Tbk. (BSP) to 'CC' from 'CCC+'. The rating remains on CreditWatch,
where it was first placed with negative implications on May 31, 2012.