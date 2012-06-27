(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 -
Summary analysis -- Airport Authority Hong Kong ------------------- 27-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Airports, flying
fields, &
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Dec-2010 AAA/-- AAA/--
31-Jul-2008 AA+/-- AA+/--
Rationale
The rating on Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) reflects the "almost certain"
likelihood that the government of Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region)
(HKSAR: AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to AAHK in the event of financial distress. As a result,
the long-term credit rating on AAHK is equalized with the long-term rating on
HKSAR. AAHK owns and operates Hong Kong's only airport, which is also a major
international aviation hub.