(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 17- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A' rating to a proposed guaranteed senior unsecured bond issuance by Doosan Infracore (NR). The issuance is guaranteed by Korea Development Bank (KDB; foreign currency A/Negative/A-1; local currency --/--/A-1). The equalization of the rating on the issuance with the rating on KDB reflects our view that the guarantee is irrevocable and unconditional. We also view it as a guarantee for timely payment, and therefore the issuance qualifies for rating substitution treatment. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final documentation. The rating will also be reviewed in the coming months under our new bank criteria published on Nov. 9, 2011.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004

Legal Criteria for U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 25, 2006

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

Banks: Rating Methodology & Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011