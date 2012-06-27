(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

Summary analysis -- PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk. ------------ 27-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Chemical

preparations,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Oct-2009 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on Indonesia-based petrochemical producer PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk. (CAP) reflects the cyclical nature of the commodity chemicals sector, volatile feedstock costs, and the company's limited operational diversity. CAP's leading market position in Indonesia, favorable domestic demand, cost advantages from vertically integrated facilities, and moderate leverage partly offset the above weaknesses. We assess CAP's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive".

Weak product demand and still high feedstock prices, especially for naphtha, will continue to hurt CAP's profitability in 2012, in our opinion. Margins on polyethylene and styrene monomer products in particular will likely remain weak over the period. The two products together represented about 38% of CAP's revenues in 2011. The company's EBITDA margin improved to about 2.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, from 2.2% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011. Nevertheless, the margin remained weak.

We expect CAP's financial risk profile to remain "aggressive" over the next 12 months. The company's ratio of debt to debt plus equity increased to about 30% as of March 31, 2012, from about 22% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Leverage increased after CAP fully drew down a US$150 million term loan it obtained in November 2011. The prepayment of about US$25 million of senior notes during the first quarter of 2012 partially offset the higher debt. The term loan moderately reduces CAP's average cost of funding because the interest rate on the term loan--set at LIBOR plus 4.9%--is significantly lower than the 12.875% on the company's senior notes.

Liquidity

CAP's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and available facilities, to exceed its uses by about 1.5x or more in 2012. However, the cyclical nature of CAP's business makes its cash flows highly volatile. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources include US$153.2 million of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2012.

-- Liquidity needs include finance lease obligation payables of about US$82,000, decommissioning costs of US$1.9 million as of March 31, 2012, and capital spending of about US$115 million in 2012. The company has no debt due within the next 12 months.

-- Liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- The company will internally fund its working capital requirements and maintenance capital expenditure.

CAP also has access to undrawn revolving credit facilities from several banks. We do not consider these facilities as a source of liquidity given their uncommitted nature.

Outlook

The stable outlook on CAP reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its leading domestic market position and competitive cost advantage in Indonesia. We believe these two factors should offset potential volatility in feedstock and product prices. We expect CAP to maintain a ratio of debt to EBITDA of less than 3.5x over the next 12 months.

We may lower the rating if CAP's liquidity and cash flow generation deteriorate significantly due to lower-than-anticipated margin or aggressive debt-funded capital expenditure or investments, such that the ratio of total debt to EBITDA is about 4x on a sustained basis.

We may raise the rating if CAP improves its business risk profile--such that it can mitigate the cyclicality in its business--and maintains its financial risk profile. The improvement could include: (1) diversification in markets and products with independent business cycles and different end markets; and (2) a reduction in site concentration.