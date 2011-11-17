(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 17- Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Standard Bank's (RSB, 'B+'/Positive) issue of senior unsecured bonds series 1 with a nominal value of RUB5bn a final Long-term rating of 'B+'. The notes have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.

The bonds mature in three years and have a put option after one year. The coupon rate for the first one-year term has been set at 11%.

RSB's obligations under the notes will rank equally with the claims on existing senior unsecured debt. The proceeds will be used to fund RSB's core business.

At end-9M10, RSB was the 19th-largest bank in Russia by equity and 31st-largest by assets; according to management's estimates, it held 19% market share in credit cards and 9% in POS loans. Roustam Tariko indirectly owns 99.9% of RSB's shares.