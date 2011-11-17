(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 17- Fitch Ratings says the Bulgarian parliament approved a budget yesterday that should put the country on a path to further reduce its deficit. Fitch views Bulgaria's Outlook as Positive. It's unlikely that the rating would be upgraded without economic growth and stabilisation of the banking sector.

The draft budget targets a deficit of 1.3% of GDP. This is predicated on 2.9% economic growth, a level we consider optimistic given the slowdown in the eurozone. The European Commission, for example, puts Bulgaria's growth rate at 2.3%. However, Bulgaria has also based its figures on 1% revenue growth, which we consider to be cautious and achievable.

Bulgaria's fundamental credit position is on the right track - the country's economy has displayed impressive flexibility in adjusting to the global financial crisis.

However, exports have driven the recovery and we expect those to weaken given the increasing risk of a recession in the eurozone. It's this exposure to the eurozone that makes the Outlook uncertain.

Then there are problems with the banking system. For one, the amount of non-performing loans has continued to increase. It is encouraging that rate of increase has slowed compared with at the start of the crisis.

Foreign ownership of banks represents another challenge.

Greek and Italian institutions control over 40% of Bulgarian banking system assets. It is unlikely the Greek banks would be in a position to recapitalise their Bulgarian subsidiaries in the event of a major deterioration in asset quality. Italian-owned UniCredit Bulbank, however, accounts for approximately 15% of Bulgarian banking assets and we consider there to be a high probability that UniCredit would support this bank if it needed additional capital.

Pre-crisis growth rates of over 6% were based on large capital inflows and rapid bank credit growth to the private sector, which is no longer available. The lack of credit is likely to weigh on GDP growth.

We consider the Bulgarian banking system to be sufficiently robust to the risk of an extreme deterioration in the Greek and Italian financial system. This is partly because the subsidiaries are relatively small compared to their parents, they do not hold significant quantities of Greek or Italian sovereign debt and the Bulgarian National Bank could limit attempts to repatriate funds that contravened prudential regulations.

Notwithstanding the strength of the banking system, we cannot entirely rule out some kind of panic such as a deposit run. In the unlikely event that this did occur, we would expect the National Bank to act swiftly to provide liquidity to the largest banks.