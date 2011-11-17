(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 17-

OVERVIEW

-- The weighted-average portfolio maturity has decreased since our last transaction review, which has led to a decrease in scenario default rates across all rating levels.

-- We have therefore raised our ratings on the class A to C notes in Avoca CLO IX.

-- Avoca CLO IX is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed on June 10, 2008.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on the outstanding EUR247.9 million notes issued by Avoca CLO IX Ltd. (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Sept. 30, 2011, in addition to a cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed the transaction under our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010).

We have observed that, due to the shorter weighted-average portfolio maturity, the scenario default rates have decreased across all rating levels compared with our last transaction update in April 2010. From the September 2011 trustee report, we have also observed that the overcollateralization test results for all classes of notes have improved and are currently passing. In addition, we have noticed that there are no defaulted assets in the portfolio (equally, there were no defaulted assets as of our April 2010 review), and the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has increased.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest stress scenarios.

At closing and later during the life of the transaction, the issuer entered into derivative obligations in order to mitigate against losses from devaluation in currencies that the transaction is exposed to.

We believe that the swap documentation for these derivatives does not fully reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria. We conducted our cash flow analysis assuming that the transaction does not benefit from support from the swaps. After conducting these cash flow analyses, we concluded that the ratings on the class A, B, and C notes would not be affected if exposed to the currency devaluation risk.

In our opinion, the reduction of scenario default probabilities, together with our cash flow analysis, indicates that the current credit enhancement available to the class A, B, and C notes is now commensurate with higher rating levels, and we have therefore raised the ratings on all tranches.

Avoca CLO IX is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in June 2008 and is managed by Avoca Capital Holdings Ltd.

RATINGS LIST

Avoca CLO IX Ltd.

EUR300 Million Senior Secured Floating-Rate, Senior Secured Deferrable Floating-Rate, And Subordinated Notes

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Raised

A AA+ (sf) AA (sf)

B AA- (sf) A+ (sf)

C A- (sf) BBB+ (sf)