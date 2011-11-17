(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 17- Fitch Ratings has assigned the South African Securitisation Programme's (SASP) Class A13, 3B2 and 3C2 Series 1 notes final national scale, long-term ratings as follows:

ZAR202m Class A13 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable;

ZAR86m Class 3B2 notes: 'A(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR29m Class 3C2 notes: 'BBB(zaf)'/Stable

Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the ratings of the notes previously issued by SASP as follows:

ZAR232m Class A7 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR50m Class A8 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR160m Class A10 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR200m Class A11 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR200m Class A12 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR5m Class 3B1 notes: 'A(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR3m Class 3C1 notes: 'BBB(zaf)'/Stable

The new notes have been issued to refinance the class A3, 3B and 3C notes all with a scheduled maturity of 17 November 2011 and issued from the ZAR5bn programme. No additional issuance has taken place through this refinancing.

Credit enhancement (CE) for the 'AAA(zaf)'-rated class A notes totals 24.47% of the outstanding collateral balance and is provided through over-collateralisation of ZAR146.4m and a cash reserve of ZAR52m. CE for the class B and C notes equals 17.54% and 15.11% of the total collateral balance, respectively. During the revolving period, additional credit protection and liquidity support is provided by an arrears reserve, which is calibrated on the value of the delinquent leases. As of the most recent reporting date of October 2011, the amount in this reserve was ZAR3.8m.

All the notes' ratings are based on the portfolio analysis and are influenced by the agency's assumptions regarding the obligors' one-year default probability (assumed at 2.89%), base case recoveries (assumed at 15%) and prepayments (assumed at 11%). The ratings are further supported by the transaction's strong historical performance.

The notes benefit from a solid level of excess spread due to the high weighted-average asset yield and the issuer mitigates the interest rate mismatch between the notes linked to three month Jibar and the assets mainly linked to South African Prime average rate through an interest rate swap with Nedbank Limited ('AA-(zaf)'/Stable/'F1+(zaf)'.

The notes are backed by a pool of equipment leases to South African SMEs originated by Sasfin Bank Ltd, Sunlyn Rentals Ltd (both unrated) and a small group of delegated equipment suppliers. The notes are scheduled to mature in one to five years and have their legal final maturity in November 2025 (except class A13 which matures in 2018).

A New Issue Report entitled "South African Securitisation Programme (Pty) Ltd - Series 1 (Equipment Rentals Securitisation)", is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: South African Securitisation Programme (Pty) Ltd

