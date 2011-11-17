LONDON Nov 17 Virgin Money said it intends to list on the stock market, possibly as soon as 2014, after its purchase of nationalised British bank Northern Rock on Thursday.

"In between two and five years time we would aim to float the business," said Jayne-Anne Gadhia, chief executive of Virgin Money, who will run the enlarged bank.

"We think we would be ready for a flotation in two years and then it's all down to market conditions," she told Reuters in a telephone interview.

The banking arm of Richard Branson's Virgin Group empire said on Thursday it will pay 747 million pounds ($1.2 billion) for Northern Rock, which could rise to around 1 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.633 British pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater)