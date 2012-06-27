(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report highlighting the expected impact of
the mild domestic recession, falling real estate prices, and the turbulence on funding markets
and in the eurozone overall on major Dutch banks' performance, risk profile and ratings.
In addition, with the exception of Rabobank, given that the Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of the three other major Dutch banks are driven by state
support, the report discusses the vulnerability of these ratings to sovereign
rating changes
The major Dutch banks covered in the report are : ABN AMRO Bank N.V, ING Bank
NV , Rabobank Group and SNS Bank N.V.
The report can be accessed at the above link and is also available at
www.fitchratings.com
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Mid-Year Review and Outlook: Major Dutch Banks
