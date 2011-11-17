(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 17- Italy's rated corporates do not face liquidity concerns currently, but Fitch Ratings anticipates an extended period of rising risk premia for Italian corporates. It is likely that these will be materially outside the ranges seen by peers at their respective rating levels. Fitch nonetheless judges current cash balances, forecast free cash flow and extant committed facilities to be robust through to the end of 2012. Any sustained reduction in access - as opposed to just an increase in financing costs - through the first half of 2012 may precipitate rating actions.

The comments below supplement Fitch's commentaries on eurozone corporates, a full list of which is at the end of this release. Most notably, it complements the discussion on the Greek sovereign crisis ("Fitch: Euro Exit is Worst Case Default Scenario for Greek Corporates" dated 2 November 2011) with Fitch's views on contagion risk in high-grade sovereign eurozone jurisdictions.

-- The Principle

Positively, Fitch does not believe an Italian sovereign default is a likely event, or that rated Italian corporates face the typical challenges from a sovereign crisis that have historically played out in emerging markets that have experienced sovereign crises. As such, formal rating linkage is unlikely to compress corporate ratings while the sovereign's ratings remain investment grade.

-- The Current Reality

Contagion has had an impact on pricing. Taking benchmark issuer 'A-' rated Enel SpA as an example, the 5.75% coupon on the utility's seven-year EUR1bn bond raised in October 2011 was notably higher than the coupon on the same issuer's 4.125% six-year EUR1bn bond raised in July 2011. Further down the rating scale, the coupon on 'BBB'-rated Telecom Italia's six-year 7.00% bonds raising EUR1bn in October 2011, sharply exceeded the coupon on the same issuer's seven-year 4.75% EUR750m in March 2011. However, contagion has thus far been a question of price rather than access.

-- The Future Risks

Italy's market access has clearly entered a new phase. Should this phase settle into an extended period of elevated concern, the risk of contagion to corporates "by association" will not be limited to fears of a formal linkage between sovereign and corporate in terms of default likelihood.

Rather, investors may avoid investments not because they fear a default but simply where they believe the investment's performance will perform poorly in the short or medium term. Bonds printed at much more favourable levels earlier in 2011 for a number of issuers, including Telecom Italia and Fiat SpA ('BB'/Negative) are currently trading in the mid-80s in the cash market, despite liquidity ratios forecast by Fitch that exceed 2.0x in the next two years.

There has also been a trend over recent weeks for lenders under pressure from their own investors to visibly reduce lending levels in jurisdictions associated in the markets and financial press with heightened price volatility. Once a sector or country becomes associated with this kind of reputational risk or additional costs (clearing house margin calls), available borrowing capacity in the market is likely to reduce materially. This effect will be worsened by the likelihood of cross-border lending reducing in the eurozone as banks attempt to accelerate deleveraging over the next year.

-- The Liquidity Numbers

During November, Fitch has refreshed its liquidity forecasting for its 'A+' rated and below EMEA portfolio. The results will be published in the coming weeks. The key liquidity ratio, measuring cash, forecast free cash flow and capacity of undrawn committed bank lines against upcoming financial maturities, indicates coverages of between 2.0x and 35.0x for 2012. Ratios fall in 2013, primarily as a result of the scheduled expiry of committed facilities and as these are virtually fully drawn by 2013, but with the exception of Edison SpA ('BBB-'/RWN), remain above 1.0x.

The only exception in both years is oil major Eni SpA ('A+'/Stable), where Fitch's forecasts produce a liquidity ratio of below 1.0x. This low level is driven by high levels of short-term debt relative to long-term committed facilities, not unusual for 'F1' issuers given funding cost advantage strategies in normal markets. The company is therefore reliant upon continued access to the bank lending and capital markets in the first instance. As with other oil majors, capex spend can then be flexed. Overall, Fitch regards Eni's overall liquidity as manageable based on the company's status as a large multinational entity with a good track record in accessing the debt markets.

As a result, Fitch considers that its Italian corporates' liquidity profiles should prove resilient to a prolonged widening in funding costs, and to any actual interruption in market access which does not extend beyond late 2012. However, newsflow on the region is likely to remain largely negative, and will widen the difference between spreads' performance for these issuers compared to global peers at the same rating level.

Note to editors: Rated corporates are often substantially less vulnerable to market confidence and market funding interruptions than high-grade sovereigns or banks, for whom market access is often a given. At times of market-led systemic crisis, this reduces the likelihood of negative rating actions for entities with strong operational cash flow. The relative vulnerability of rated corporates to sudden interruption in market access is typically moderated by the predictability of inflows from cash flow generation and the infrequency of debt redemptions, relative to the need for banks to maintain multiple lines of counterparty credit and access across the full spectrum of financial products. Nonetheless, weakening banking systems expose corporates to pressures on their short-term and working capital funding, and, more broadly, on economic growth trajectories upon which corporate success is dependent.