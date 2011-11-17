(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 17-

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to STORM 2011-IV's class A1, A2, B, C, and D notes.

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of performing loans secured on first-ranking (or first- and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in the Netherlands.

-- Obvion owns and services these mortgages.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its credit ratings to STORM 2011-IV B.V.'s EUR736.9 million class A1, A2, B, C, and D residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. At the same time, STORM 2011-IV issued EUR7.4 million of unrated class E notes to fund the reserve fund (see list below).

This is the latest securitization of mortgage loans originated by Obvion N.V., which was previously called ABP Hypotheken N.V. and was a 100% subsidiary of Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP (ABP). It has been a mortgage originator in the Netherlands since 1980. Since April 2002, Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) has held 70% of Obvion's shares and ABP has held the remaining 30%.

The collateral comprises performing loans secured on first-ranking (or first- and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in the Netherlands. Obvion owns and services these mortgages.

The main features of the transaction are:

-- STORM 2011-IV is a repeat transaction for Obvion and the structure remains largely unchanged from previous transactions.

-- STORM 2011-IV is the 17th transaction in the STORM series for Obvion.

-- As in STORM 2011-III B.V., this transaction includes construction loans, which carry an element of set-off risk. We believe this risk is mitigated by a guarantee provided by Rabobank Nederland.

Our analysis indicated the following key risks:

-- The weighted-average loan-to-value ratio of the pool is high compared with other European jurisdictions. In our opinion, this risk is mitigated by the levels of credit enhancement, which we consider to be commensurate with the assigned ratings.

-- If Obvion becomes insolvent, mortgage collection amounts received that have not been swept may get caught up in its bankruptcy estate. As the seller is an unrated entity, Rabobank Nederland offers a guarantee of up to EUR22.0 million, which we believe mitigates this commingling risk.

-- If a mortgage borrower's insurance policy provider becomes insolvent, the borrower may be able to set-off any resulting loss of his insurance policy repayments against his mortgage loan. We consider that the available credit enhancement adequately covers the risk of borrower set-off.

-- Before the first optional redemption date, Obvion may make further advances to borrowers or replace ineligible loans, which STORM 2011-IV may acquire. This leads to a risk that the portfolio's credit quality could be reduced. We believe that eligibility criteria in the transaction documents mitigate the risk of deterioration in the credit quality of the pool.

Our ratings reflect the transaction's payment structure and cash flow mechanics, and a cash flow analysis to verify the likelihood that the notes will be repaid under stress test scenarios. Another key consideration in our rating analysis is the strong protection for noteholders provided by a combination of subordination, a liquidity facility, and a reserve fund to cover credit losses and income shortfalls.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- New Issue: STORM 2011-IV B.V., Nov. 1, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008

-- Changes To The Treatment Of Potential Set-Off Risk In The Dutch RMBS Market, Sept. 8, 2006

-- Dutch RMBS Market Overview And Criteria, Dec. 16, 2005

-- Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003

-- Dutch RMBS Index Report (published quarterly)

RATINGS LIST

STORM 2011-IV B.V.

EUR736.9 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes And EUR7.4 Million Unrated Notes

Class Rating Amount

(mil. EUR)

A1 AAA (sf) 150.0

A2 AAA (sf) 550.0

B AA+ (sf) 13.3

C AA (sf) 11.1

D BBB+ (sf) 12.5

E NR 7.4

NR--Not rated.