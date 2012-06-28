(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Fitch Ratings expects UK life insurers to face no
serious impacts to their business when they adapt their pricing to comply with
the European Court of Justice ruling on gender-neutral insurance premiums. The
agency believes that insurers have the necessary underwriting and pricing
expertise to maintain profitability as they adjust to the new requirements.
Fitch does not envisage any changes to insurers' credit ratings driven by the
consequences of the ruling.
From 21 December 2012, insurers will no longer be allowed to charge different
premium rates based on gender. This has the potential to distort pricing,
introducing cross-subsidies between the genders, most notably in the annuity
market (GBP10-15bn of new business a year) and life protection market (around
GBP1bn a year).
"Mortality/longevity is the main risk in these markets, and insurers set their
prices to reflect the risk for each policyholder," says David Prowse, Senior
Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "They currently use gender as one of their
main pricing factors, given the proven link between gender and mortality.
Annuity rates, for example, differ by around 10% between the genders, with women
paying more to reflect their longer life expectancy. However, as a consequence
of the gender ruling, annuity rates look set to fall for men and rise for women.
In contrast, men may get a better deal on protection, at the expense of women."
Insurers will now place more weight on other factors such as age and health,
when pricing their business. However, Fitch expects the impact of this to be
limited because age and health are already more significant pricing factors than
gender, as they are stronger indicators of mortality.
Premium/annuity rates for joint-life business are unlikely to change
significantly as a result of the ruling, as they typically cover one life of
each gender. Most annuity business and a significant proportion of protection
business is joint-life.
Annuity/premium rates vary significantly between competitors as they manoeuvre
in response to market conditions and tactical positioning. Pricing impacts from
the gender ruling could be blurred by these variations, and by other influences
such as Solvency II, regulatory changes affecting distribution and - for
protection business - tax changes.
Fitch does not expect pricing shifts between the genders to significantly affect
overall business volumes in the protection and annuity markets.
"Most protection customers have a clear need for life cover, often in connection
with a mortgage, and will have little option but to accept the
post-gender-ruling premium rates available," says Prowse. "The annuity market is
dominated by savers converting their pension pots into a retirement income.
Typically, they have little alternative, given the restrictions on how pensions
savings can be accessed, so they too will largely have to accept the new rates."
"Shifts in pricing between the genders may lead to unpredictable changes in the
gender mix of the business coming onto insurers' books, which could expose
insurers to a higher risk profile than expected," says Clara Hughes, Senior
Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "Insurers could be expected to add a loading
into their premiums to reflect this uncertainty and for the cost of holding
additional capital against it."
Implementation costs arising from the gender ruling may also be passed to
customers through premium loadings, to recoup the industry's outlay on new
pricing systems, for example. Some insurers may also look to make opportunistic
price hikes at a time when prices generally are shifting with the introduction
of the new rules.
The main area of uncertainty is indirect gender discrimination. Many risk
factors used in pricing, such as occupation, have a disproportionate gender mix.
The use of such factors may constitute indirect gender discrimination unless
they can be demonstrated to be risk factors in their own right. Fitch expects
clarity to evolve, with legal input likely to play a defining role.
Fitch analysts will be covering the gender ruling and other UK life topics in a
seminar, "The UK Life Insurance Market", on Friday 6 July. Although the event is
free of charge, pre-registration is required at:
