(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - In a newly published report, Fitch Ratings says covered bonds represented 43% of
European bank issuance in Q112. Issuance was slightly down from Q111, which reflected lower bank
debt issuance overall. The continued high share of covered bonds stems from: difficult access to
unsecured markets for vulnerable banks; potential that some or all senior unsecured bonds will
be "bailed in"; heightened cost of unsecured funding; and favourable regulatory treatment as
liquid assets.
Total outstanding covered bonds relative to the aggregated balance sheets for Fitch's rated
universe was stable in 2011 compared to 2010, and the agency expects covered bond issuance to
remain a preferred funding source for banks. Covered bond usage is rising in some banks, but
Fitch does not view increasing dependence on covered bonds as a risk for any of its rated banks.
For non-specialist issuers, the importance of covered bonds to a bank's overall funding
structure depends on the extent to which the bank is able to fund loans with deposits, and
deposit funding is increasing in many banks.
Secured bank funding has increased during the past two to three years, particularly for
southern European banks. The increase relates primarily to borrowing from the European Central
Bank and is driven by significantly reduced access to unsecured debt capital markets for many
banks. Higher asset encumbrance is resulting from both increased secured funding and
requirements for additional collateral.
Covered bond and other secured issuance has reduced funding pressure on those banks unable
to fund on an unsecured basis, consequently reducing the probability of these banks failing.
However, by posting collateral, fewer assets would remain for senior unsecured creditors in case
of default, increasing potential loss rates. Investor sentiment lies in the trade-off between
structural subordination and low default rate for banks.
Further information is available in the report, "Banks' Use of Covered Bonds Funding
Stable", which can be found on www.fitchratings.com.