ACE Singapore's investment strategy is conservative with the majority of its assets invested in fixed-income instruments (73.1% of total invested assets) and cash and deposits (26.9%) at the end of 2011. The invested assets are of high quality and mostly comprise government bonds and bonds rated 'A' or above.

We view ACE Singapore's capital adequacy as supportive of its risk profile. The insurer's ratio of shareholders' funds to net premium income is satisfactory, in our view. The ratio strengthened to 144.7% in 2011, from 120.4% in 2010, due to good internal capital generation and lower premiums written. The company's heavy use of reinsurance (retaining about 28.2% of its premiums in 2011) and prudent investment profile support its strong capitalization. ACE Singapore predominantly provides and organizes reinsurance through the group's reinsurer ACE Tempest Reinsurance Ltd. (local currency AA-/Stable/--).

ACE Singapore's relatively modest size in Singapore's competitive general insurance market moderates the rating strengths. The company was the ninth-largest insurer in Singapore with 3.0% share of the market in terms of gross premiums (considering Singapore and offshore insurance funds). Nevertheless, it remains a moderate player in terms of absolute size. ACE Singapore, however, has a niche position in accident and health and specialty lines insurance. Underwriting and pricing guidance from the wider ACE Group supports the company's position.

Enterprise risk management

Our enterprise risk management (ERM) assessment for core operating companies of ACE Ltd. (foreign currency A/Stable/--) is strong. The companies' strong risk culture, overall risk control, emerging risk management, risk models, and strategic risk management support our assessment. In addition, we view ACE's risk controls for property/casualty underwriting, pricing, cycle management, and catastrophe risk as excellent. ACE Singapore adopts ACE Group's ERM framework. The group provides guidance and risk management oversight through sharing global functions (actuarial, asset management, and reinsurance).

We view ACE Singapore's risk culture as strong. The board audit committee provides risk management oversight. The firm's senior leadership is engaged in risk management and has been providing direction and oversight via an enterprise risk committee. The ERM function is aligned with other risk-related functions such as compliance, credit, investment, and audit. The firm has a robust risk assessment process, where risk ownership is assigned, mitigation steps are identified, and progress is tracked.

The company receives guidance on risk management from the regional risk management committee. Quarterly risk management meetings are held to identify and monitor key strategic risks and ensure the business plan is aligned to ERM. At the local level, regular training and workshops are conducted to facilitate staff awareness on risk management. Senior management and various business unit managers consistently review the risk parameters to ensure abidance to the risk framework.

In our view, ACE Singapore's risk controls in underwriting and pricing are strong. The company has continued to adhere to underwriting and pricing discipline, despite sluggish market conditions.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that ACE Singapore's operating performance and capital adequacy will remain strong, and that the company will maintain its strategically important status within the group. The outlook also reflects the stable outlook on the ratings on ACE Group. We anticipate that pricing pressure will continue and that competition will remain high. However, we do not expect ACE Singapore to loosen its underwriting standards. We expect the company to maintain its good financial risk profile and continue to focus on its niche business lines while enhancing its distribution channels.

We could upgrade ACE Singapore if we raise the rating on the group and the company strengthens its market position and maintains its good financial profile.

We could lower the ratings on ACE Singapore if: (1) we downgrade the group; (2) ACE Singapore's strategic relationship with the group weakens; or (3) the company's underwriting performance deteriorates significantly, affecting its capital position.