June 28

Summary analysis -- FCE Bank PLC ---------------------------------- 28-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/NR Country: United Kingdom

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Oct-2011 BBB-/NR BBB-/NR

01-Feb-2011 BB/NR BB/NR

02-Aug-2010 BB-/NR BB-/NR

03-Nov-2009 B/NR B/NR

20-Nov-2008 B-/NR B-/NR

31-Jul-2008 B/NR B/NR

07-Jul-2008 B+/NR B+/NR

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/NR

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Adequate (-1)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors -1

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Very strong capitalization.

-- Regulated status.

-- Modest reliance on intercompany funding

-- Consistent, conservative strategy

Weaknesses:

-- Monoline auto finance lender, dependent on parental sales capability.

-- Completely wholesale funded.

-- Sizable dealer exposure.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on U.K.-based car finance company, FCE Bank PLC is stable, reflecting the outlook on its ultimate parent, Ford Motor Co. (Ford; BB+/Stable/-), and the fact that FCE's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is currently two notches above the long-term rating on Ford. Were we to raise or lower the ratings on Ford by one notch, this would result in a similar change to the ratings on FCE, thereby maintaining the one-notch differential between the counterparty credit ratings on Ford and FCE.