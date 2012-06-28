(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Far EasTone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. ------- 28-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Taiwan

Primary SIC: Telephone

communications,

exc. radio

Mult. CUSIP6: 30733Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Mar-2006 A-/-- A-/--

22-Dec-2004 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Far EasTone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. reflect the company's strong position in Taiwan's oligopoly wireless telecommunications market and the company's modest financial risk profile. High regulatory pressures on Far EasTone's profitability and high business concentration on mobile services partly offset these strengths. We assess Far EasTone's business risk profile and financial risk profile as "Strong" and "Modest".