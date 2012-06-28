(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 -
Summary analysis -- Experian Finance PLC -------------------------- 28-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Miscellaneous
retail stores,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Nov-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
21-Nov-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based Experian Finance PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of
global credit information service provider Experian PLC (not rated; together
with Experian Finance, Experian), reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view of the group's business risk profile as "strong." This assessment
incorporates Experian's leading position in credit information services,
strong operating track record, and solid free cash flow generation. We
consider the ratings to be constrained by what we see as Experian's moderate
financial policies, resulting in our assessment of an "intermediate" financial
risk profile.