(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Central China Real Estate Ltd. (CCRE: BB-/Stable/--; cnBB+/--) is not affected by the company's appointment of a new CEO and authorized representative on June 26, 2012. CCRE's former CEO resigned due to personal reasons.

In our view, the change at the top of the company has a limited impact on CCRE's business strategy and financial management. The company remains focused on its property development business in Henan province, and the new CEO has been managing the operations of the property development business for the past five years.

We expect CCRE to maintain "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the term, while pursuing its debt-funded expansion in Henan province. In our base-case scenario, the company's profit margin and leverage ratios could weaken in the next year mainly due to its strategy to promote sales and higher interest expenses. CCRE's contracted sales in the first five months of 2012 were about Chinese renminbi 3.5 billion, or 38.9% of its full-year budget