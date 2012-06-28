(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Central China
Real Estate Ltd. (CCRE: BB-/Stable/--; cnBB+/--) is not affected by the company's
appointment of a new CEO and authorized representative on June 26, 2012. CCRE's former CEO
resigned due to personal reasons.
In our view, the change at the top of the company has a limited impact on CCRE's business
strategy and financial management. The company remains focused on its property development
business in Henan province, and the new CEO has been managing the operations of the property
development business for the past five years.
We expect CCRE to maintain "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the term, while
pursuing its debt-funded expansion in Henan province. In our base-case scenario, the company's
profit margin and leverage ratios could weaken in the next year mainly due to its strategy to
promote sales and higher interest expenses. CCRE's contracted sales in the first five months of
2012 were about Chinese renminbi 3.5 billion, or 38.9% of its full-year budget